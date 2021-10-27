Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.55.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.