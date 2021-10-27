Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

CEQP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 835,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,191. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.27% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $42,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

