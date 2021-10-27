Critical Contrast: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) versus Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Astra Space and Tuniu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astra Space presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Tuniu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Tuniu shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Tuniu -211.49% -61.97% -29.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and Tuniu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Tuniu $69.01 million 2.54 -$200.45 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

Summary

Astra Space beats Tuniu on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions. Tuniu was founded by Dunde Yu and Hai Feng Yan in December, 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

