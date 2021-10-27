Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.60. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.78 and a 1 year high of C$18.73.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.78.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

