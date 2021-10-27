Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.300-$0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.30-0.35 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $23.22.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.