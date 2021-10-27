Crowd Machine Market Capitalization Hits $51,413.71 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $51,413.71 and approximately $278.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00211001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00097388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

