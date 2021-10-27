Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.47. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.500-$7.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,546. Crown has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

