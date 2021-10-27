Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.500-$7.550 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average is $105.00. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

