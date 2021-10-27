Crust 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00207124 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006290 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.30 or 0.00590915 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.