Crypto Sports Market Cap Tops $374,372.16 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 33% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $374,372.16 and approximately $1,084.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.