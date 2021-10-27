CSM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 281,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,848,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $309.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,916. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $312.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

