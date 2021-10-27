CSM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $100,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $74,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $76.89. 26,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,751. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

