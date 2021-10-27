CSM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of FB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.23. The stock had a trading volume of 534,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,240,328. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.28. The company has a market cap of $891.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,348,783 shares of company stock worth $838,275,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

