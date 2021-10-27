CSM Advisors LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $166.92. 2,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,897. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

