CSM Advisors LLC Has $12.50 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,408. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.52 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

