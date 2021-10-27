CSM Advisors LLC Invests $3.95 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. 19,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

