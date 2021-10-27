CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 850 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $24,408,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $26,735,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 341,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 24,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,031,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,640,000 after buying an additional 1,027,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,377,936. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

