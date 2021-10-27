CSM Advisors LLC Sells 15,935 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $115.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

