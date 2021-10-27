CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.96. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.62 and a 52-week high of C$18.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

