CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.22 million.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen cut shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

