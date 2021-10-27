CUE Protocol Trading Down 17.8% This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $33.81 or 0.00057535 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $257,498.81 and approximately $185.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00071139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,783.82 or 1.00046517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.79 or 0.06764848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002584 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

