CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Cap of $41.10 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $41.10 million and approximately $4,278.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00041884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00106063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00018770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.51 or 0.00426982 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00042975 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,772,615 coins and its circulating supply is 148,772,615 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

