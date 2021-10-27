CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,843 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $7,417,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,432,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,672,000 after purchasing an additional 108,612 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 89,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,244,000 after acquiring an additional 184,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

