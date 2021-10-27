CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $214.00 at JMP Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $173.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.82 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $187.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 161,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

