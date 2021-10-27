Cyclone Protocol Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $346.84 or 0.00589306 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $343,792.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 19,357 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

