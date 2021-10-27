CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,036.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

