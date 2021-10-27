D. Bradley Thress Buys 1,000 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stock

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Director D. Bradley Thress bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PKE opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 million, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.