D. Bradley Thress Buys 1,000 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stock

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Director D. Bradley Thress bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PKE opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 million, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

