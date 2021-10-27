DA Davidson Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EWBC. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

EWBC opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 893,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,284,000 after purchasing an additional 209,936 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 875.1% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

