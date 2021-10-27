Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

DAN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 75,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,633. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.57.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.