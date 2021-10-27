Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,491 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Carvana comprises approximately 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Carvana by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total transaction of $19,935,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,616 shares of company stock valued at $166,864,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.55. 30,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.41. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.