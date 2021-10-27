Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,920. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

