Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $453,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 945.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.15. 46,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.61, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

