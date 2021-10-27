Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $397,000 Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,546 shares of company stock worth $15,850,233. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

