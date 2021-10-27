Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $561,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Petco Health and Wellness comprises 0.2% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,047. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.