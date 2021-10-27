Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.59. 9,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.