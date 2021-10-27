DaVita (DVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY 2021 guidance at $8.800-$9.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $8.80-9.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $136.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. Truist decreased their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.