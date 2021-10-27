Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.810-$2.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $436 million-$436 million.Delta Apparel also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.910-$0.940 EPS.

Shares of DLA stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,995. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Apparel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

