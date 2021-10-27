Desjardins Weighs in on Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$69.27 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

