Deutsche Bank AG Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the second quarter worth about $1,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The First of Long Island by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $482.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

