Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 227,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 176,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of EGRX opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.