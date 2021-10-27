Deutsche Bank AG Sells 32,548 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,548 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $169,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $887.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

