Deutsche Bank AG Sells 59,979 Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 43.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,979 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,902 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 758,693 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CO opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

