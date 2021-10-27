Deutsche Bank AG Sells 652 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Intersect ENT worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XENT. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.63. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

