Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 205,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

