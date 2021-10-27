Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 205,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
