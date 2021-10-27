Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $211.24

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 211.24 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.78). Devro shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.78), with a volume of 118,382 shares changing hands.

DVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £355.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Devro’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

