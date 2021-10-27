DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,574 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NKE stock opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.55. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.