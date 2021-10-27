DHT (DHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHT stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DHT stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DHT were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

