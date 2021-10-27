Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $111.69 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

