Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0033

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $749,997.93 and approximately $38.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00448380 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

