Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

NYSE DLR opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.32. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

